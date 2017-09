Dec 11 (Reuters) - Medtech SAS :

* Says share buyback program to start on Dec. 10 for a 18 months period

* Says maximum of 238,866 shares to be acquired in share buyback program for a maximum price of 45 euros ($56) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8070 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)