FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Medtox Scientific's 1st-qtr beats expectations
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Medtox Scientific's 1st-qtr beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.17 vs est $0.13

* Q1 rev $28.6 mln vs est $27.5 mln

April 12 (Reuters) - Medtox Scientific Inc posted quarterly results that beat market expectations, helped by strong revenue in its clinical laboratory segment, sending its shares up to a year high.

For the first quarter, Medtox’s net income rose to $1.5 million, or 17 cents a share, from $0.8 million, or 9 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue was up 14 percent at $28.6 million.

Clinical laboratory revenue jumped 25 percent to $9.2 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 13 cents a share on revenue of $27.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares were trading up 7 percent at $19.10 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. They had touched a high of $19.81 earlier in the session.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.