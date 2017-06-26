Medtronic Plc said on Monday it signed
an agreement with health insurer Aetna Inc under which
payment for its insulin pump systems will be tied to how well
diabetes patients fare after switching from multiple daily
insulin injections.
The deal is the latest example of the move toward contracts
for prescription drugs and medical devices that attempt to bring
down soaring healthcare costs by tying reimbursements to whether
the products achieve their intended results.
The deal with Aetna will measure health outcomes for
patients who transition to one of three Medtronic pumps that
self-adjust to keep blood sugar levels in proper range based on
patients' individual needs for insulin.
"This agreement reinforces our shift towards value-based
healthcare," Hooman Hakami, president of the Medtronic diabetes
group, said in a statement. "We know technology alone isn't
enough and ultimately improved outcomes are what matter."
Patients with type 1 diabetes and those with type 2 who have
progressed to the need for insulin typically check blood sugar
levels several times a day and inject insulin as needed. The
pumps eliminate that chore.
Medtronic declined to discuss financial details of the Aetna
agreement, but said such deals tie revenue to achievement of
clinical improvement targets, as well as shared savings for
delivering on or exceeding clinical outcomes and cost targets.
Suzanne Winter, vice president of the Medtronic diabetes
group in the Americas, said the Aetna agreement will initially
focus on whether patients on its pumps achieve their A1c
targets, a commonly used measure of blood sugar levels. The
American Diabetes Association recommends A1c levels below 7.
In the future it may look at other measures, such as
hypoglycemia episodes, time in proper glycemic range, and
patient satisfaction, Winter said.
Medtronic already has an agreement with UnitedHealth Group
Inc that is moving toward including patient outcomes and
other metrics, such as total cost of care, and the company is
discussing similar deals with other insurers, Winter said.
Pharmaceutical companies are also beginning to embrace
reimbursement options that take patient outcomes into
consideration.
U.S. biotech Amgen Inc, in an effort to improve
patient access to its expensive new cholesterol drug Repatha,
has offered contract options that include refunding the cost of
the drug if patients suffer a heart attack or stroke while on
the medicine intended to prevent them.