BRIEF-CEO Ishrak says Medtronic will pay significant U.S. taxes after Covidien deal

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Medtronic Inc : * CEO Ishrak says company will continue to pay significant U.S. taxes after
Covidien deal closes * Medtronic’s Ishrak says company expects to pay similar rate of U.S. taxes
after it acquires Covidien * Ishrak says new corporate structure will allow Medtronic to invest much more
aggressively in the U.S. * Ishrak says new investments will result in more high-paying U.S. jobs * Ishrak: ”our level of U.S. job creation will only accelerate following this
transaction” * Ishrak: Covidien acquisition is good for patients, good for medical
technology industry, good for U.S. economy