BRIEF-CEO Ishrak says Medtronic will pay significant U.S. taxes after Covidien deal
August 19, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CEO Ishrak says Medtronic will pay significant U.S. taxes after Covidien deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Medtronic Inc : * CEO Ishrak says company will continue to pay significant U.S. taxes after

Covidien deal closes * Medtronic’s Ishrak says company expects to pay similar rate of U.S. taxes

after it acquires Covidien * Ishrak says new corporate structure will allow Medtronic to invest much more

aggressively in the U.S. * Ishrak says new investments will result in more high-paying U.S. jobs * Ishrak: ”our level of U.S. job creation will only accelerate following this

transaction” * Ishrak: Covidien acquisition is good for patients, good for medical

technology industry, good for U.S. economy

