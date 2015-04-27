Medtronic agrees to U.S. FDA consent decree on drug pump

(Reuters) - Medtronic Plc has agreed to resolve U.S. regulators’ allegations it violated quality standards for making its SynchroMed implantable drug pump, which delivers medications to cancer patients and others with chronic pain.

Medtronic failed to correct problems that could lead to a patient receiving too much or too little medication, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Monday.

The medical device maker and two top executives agreed to terms of a consent decree with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requiring changes to the product’s manufacturing process, the DOJ said. The agreement includes Medtronic Chief Executive Omar Ishrak and Thomas Tefft, head of the neuromodulation division that makes the pumps.

Medtronic, the world’s largest standalone medical device maker, has agreed to stop manufacturing and distributing the SynchroMed pumps except in extraordinary cases where a physician certifies the product is medically necessary for treatment.

The proposed consent decree also requires Medtronic to retain an expert to help the company correct the regulatory violations.

Medtronic said it is focused on implementing design changes to the pump and improving its neuromodulation quality system. The implanted pump sends pain medication directly to the fluid around the spinal cord.

The company said it is not required to retrieve any products currently in use, and patients using the system do not need to change their course of therapy or have the pump removed.

The problems were uncovered between 2006 and 2013 during FDA inspections at the company’s Columbia Heights, Minnesota, manufacturing plant, the DOJ said. Among the violations were problems involving design controls and complaint handling.

The DOJ filed a complaint and the consent decree in U.S. district court in Minnesota, which must approve the agreement.