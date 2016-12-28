1st Circuit rejects fraud-on-FDA theory in whistleblower case

A former sales representative cannot base his whistleblower lawsuit against Medtronic's ev3 and Micro Therapeutics Inc units on allegedly fraudulent representations the companies made to the Food and Drug Administration about two devices whose FDA approval was never revoked, a federal appeals court held on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the FDA's continued approval of the Onyx and Axium devices meant Jeffrey D'Agostino could not establish a causal link between the alleged misrepresentations and any bills later paid by government agencies, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

