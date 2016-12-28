FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
1st Circuit rejects fraud-on-FDA theory in whistleblower case
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 28, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 8 months ago

1st Circuit rejects fraud-on-FDA theory in whistleblower case

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A former sales representative cannot base his whistleblower lawsuit against Medtronic's ev3 and Micro Therapeutics Inc units on allegedly fraudulent representations the companies made to the Food and Drug Administration about two devices whose FDA approval was never revoked, a federal appeals court held on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the FDA's continued approval of the Onyx and Axium devices meant Jeffrey D'Agostino could not establish a causal link between the alleged misrepresentations and any bills later paid by government agencies, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hpGppG

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.