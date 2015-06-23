FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA approves new version of Medtronic's heart valve device
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

FDA approves new version of Medtronic's heart valve device

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Medtronic Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new version of its non-invasive heart valve replacement device, making it the first recapturable and repositionable device available in the United States.

Evolut-R is used to treat a condition where the aortic valve narrows, cutting off blood supply, and works by threading a new heart valve into place through an artery, eliminating the need for open heart surgery.

The device has a smaller delivery system than the previous version, which means it can be used to treat patients with smaller vessels, Medtronic said in a statement on Tuesday.

Another feature of the device is that a doctor can recapture or redeploy the device, if required, during a procedure, the company said.

“This feature can avoid the costly error of deploying a second device and reduces complications from mal-positioned devices,” Evercore ISI analysts wrote in a note.

Evolut-R, launched in the United States on Tuesday, was approved by European health regulators in February this year.

Medtronic’s shares were down 0.6 percent at $76.77 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.