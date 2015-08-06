FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Medtronic to recall loading system for heart device - FDA
August 6, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Medtronic to recall loading system for heart device - FDA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc will recall 6,912 units of the loading system of a recently approved heart device after reports of the presence of particulates, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The FDA has classified the recall as "Class 1", implying there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to the product could cause serious side-effects or death. (1.usa.gov/1McR6cs)

Medtronic said it received 8 reports related to the issue out of 7,347 potentially affected units through July 6, but no reports of "adverse patient effects". (bit.ly/1eVphqe)

The product, EnVeo R Loading System, is part of Medtronic’s CoreValve Evolut R system, which was cleared for marketing in the United States in June.

The Evolut device is approved for transaortic valve replacement (TAVR) in patients with severe aortic stenosis - a condition where the aortic valve narrows - and for whom surgery is too risky.

The presence of particulates could potentially lead to the introduction of a blockage in the bloodstream, the company added in its letter to customers.

Of the 6,912 units in question, 540 are in the United States, the FDA said in an alert on Aug. 5.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

