FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Medtronic sees fiscal 2013 EPS up 6-7 percent
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2013 / 6:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Medtronic sees fiscal 2013 EPS up 6-7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Inc said on Monday that fiscal 2013 earnings will be at the upper end of its previously forecast range, boosted by a research tax credit, for an annual growth rate of 6 percent to 7 percent.

Medtronic expects 2013 earnings, excluding charges, of $3.66 to $3.70 a share, compared with its previous forecast of $3.62 to $3.70 a share.

Analysts, on average, expected $3.65 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Medtronic, which provided the update in conjunction with a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, estimated the tax credit will boost full-year earnings by $30 million to $35 million, or 4 cents a share. It expects about 3 cents in the third quarter and 1 cent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2013.

Shares of Medtronic were up 53 cents, or 1.24 percent, to $43.19 at midday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.