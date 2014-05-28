FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Medtronic settles U.S. kickbacks case over pacemakers
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

Medtronic settles U.S. kickbacks case over pacemakers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Medtronic Inc has agreed to pay $9.9 million to the United States to settle claims it used kickbacks to induce doctors to implant its pacemakers and defibrillators in patients.

The U.S. Department of Justice had accused Medtronic of inducing doctors to use its products by paying them to speak at conferences, developing marketing and business plans at no cost, and providing tickets to sports events.

“These sorts of improper financial incentives not only undermine the integrity of medical decisions, they also waste taxpayer funds and are unfair to competitors who are trying to play by the rules,” U.S. Attorney Benjamin Wagner in Sacramento, California, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Medtronic did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The whistleblower case resolved claims under the federal False Claims Act against Minneapolis-based Medtronic, one of the world’s largest heart device makers.

It was originally brought by Adolfo Schroeder, who said he was a business development manager who joined Medtronic in May 2006. Schroeder will receive about $1.73 million in the settlement, the government said.

Medtronic reported net profit of about $3.07 billion for its fiscal year ended April 25.

The case is U.S. ex rel Schroeder v. Medtronic Inc, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California, No. 09-00279.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.