8th Circuit tosses derivative suit against Medtronic over Infuse marketing

A Medtronic shareholder cannot bring a derivative lawsuit against the company’s executives and board members over the alleged off-label marketing of bone growth stimulant Infuse, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Charlotte Kokocinski's lawsuit on Medtronic's behalf was barred by state law because the company itself decided not to sue its directors and officers after a thorough investigation by an independent Special Litigation Committee (SLC).

