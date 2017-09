Medtronic sees "material" revenue from surgical robot in fiscal 2019

June 6 (Reuters) - MEDTRONIC EXECUTIVE SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE “MATERIAL” REVENUE FROM ROBOTICS PLATFORM IN FISCAL 2019 MEDTRONIC SAYS WILL LAUNCH ROBOTIC SURGICAL SYSTEM BEFORE FISCAL 2019 MEDTRONIC SAYS HAS 150 EMPLOYEES DEDICATED TO ROBOTIC PRODUCT ACROSS THREE PRIMARY LOCATIONS MEDTRONIC SAYS PLANS TO APPLY BY END OF JUNE FOR FDA APPROVAL OF “HYBRID CLOSED LOOP” INSULIN PUMP SYSTEM MEDTRONIC CEO ISHRAK SAYS “CONFIDENT” COMPANY CAN REACH HIGH END OF MID-SINGLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH TARGET RANGE (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)