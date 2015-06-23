FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Medtronic recalls breathing devices after serious injury reports
June 23, 2015 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Medtronic recalls breathing devices after serious injury reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove extraneous words in first paragraph)

June 23 (Reuters) - Medtronic Inc said it was recalling certain lots of its tracheostomy tubes, devices used to ease breathing, after receiving complaints, including reports of 12 serious injuries.

The medical device maker said it began notifying hospitals and distributors on May 8 that affected lots of its Covidien Shiley tracheostomy tubes were formed with a wider-angle bend than models manufactured after Nov. 29, 2012.

The device is put through a patient’s trachea, or windpipe, during a tracheostomy procedure to help provide an airway and facilitate breathing.

Medtronic said it also took steps to prevent future shipments of the recalled products, which includes specific lots from eight product lines manufactured after Nov. 29, 2012. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
