May 19, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

Medtronic posts higher preliminary quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc on Tuesday projected revenue rose to $7.3 billion in the fourth quarter, its first to include results from Covidien Plc, and earnings would be at the upper end of its previously forecast range.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $7.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Medtronic said fourth-quarter cash earnings, excluding charges, would be in the upper half of a range of $1.08 to $1.13.

The preliminary quarterly results were the first to include revenue generated by Covidien Plc, which Medtronic acquired in January for $49.9 billion. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

