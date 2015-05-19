UPDATE 1-Medtronic preliminary revenue up on heart devices

(Adds details on results)

May 19 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc on Tuesday said fourth-quarter revenue would be higher than expected, boosted by strong U.S. sales of its heart devices, and projected earnings would be at the upper end of its previously forecast range.

The preliminary quarterly results are the first to include revenue generated by Covidien Plc, which Medtronic acquired in January for $49.9 billion.

The company projected revenue rose to $7.3 billion in the fourth quarter, up 7 percent from a year ago on a comparable basis, aligning Covidien’s prior results with Medtronic’s quarter and excluding the impact of currency fluctuations.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $7.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Medtronic said fourth-quarter cash earnings, excluding charges, would be in the upper half of a range of $1.08 to $1.13.

The maker of implantable heart defibrillators, stents and a wide range of other medical technologies plans to post complete results for the quarter on June 2.

Fourth-quarter U.S. revenue increased 8 percent to $4.06 billion.

Revenue in the cardiac and vascular group, the company’s largest business, rose 10 percent, to $2.6 billion. U.S. cardiac and vascular sales were up 15 percent on a comparable basis. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Nick Zieminski)