Medtronic second-quarter earnings rise; top estimates
November 19, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

Medtronic second-quarter earnings rise; top estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Medtronic Inc on Tuesday reported higher quarterly earnings that were slightly above analysts’ expectations as sales rose across its medical device lines.

Medtronic, the maker of pacemakers, spinal products, insulin pumps and other medical devices, said it earned $902 million, or 89 cents a share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 25. That compared with $646 million, or 63 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 2.4 percent to $4.2 billion.

Excluding special items, earnings were 91 cents a share.

Analysts expected 90 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

