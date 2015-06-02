FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Medtronic's adjusted profit beats estimates on heart device sales
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Medtronic's adjusted profit beats estimates on heart device sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly net income, helped by sales of its heart devices.

On a reported basis, the company’s net loss was $1 million in the fourth quarter ended April 25.

The company’s adjusted net profit rose to $1.68 billion, or $1.16 per share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $7.30 billion, after adjusting for a $483 million hit from a strong dollar.

Analysts had expected net income of $1.11 per share on revenue of $7.19 billion.

The quarterly results are the first to include revenue generated by Covidien Plc, which Medtronic acquired in January for $49.9 billion.

The company announced preliminary results in May.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.