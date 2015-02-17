Medtronic profit rises on higher cardiac device sales

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc reported a 28 percent rise quarterly profit, helped mainly by increased sales in its cardiac and vascular business, its largest.

The company, which completed its acquisition of Ireland-based Covidien Plc in January, said its net profit rose to $977 million, or 98 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Jan. 23, from $762 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $4.32 billion from $4.16 billion. (bit.ly/1E1raLo)