FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Medtronic profit rises on higher cardiac device sales
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Medtronic profit rises on higher cardiac device sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc reported a 28 percent rise quarterly profit, helped mainly by increased sales in its cardiac and vascular business, its largest.

The company, which completed its acquisition of Ireland-based Covidien Plc in January, said its net profit rose to $977 million, or 98 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Jan. 23, from $762 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $4.32 billion from $4.16 billion. (bit.ly/1E1raLo)

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.