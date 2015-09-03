Medtronic profit jumps 47 pct

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc reported a 47 percent rise in quarterly adjusted net income, helped by higher sales across all its divisions.

The Dublin-based company’s adjusted profit rose to $1.46 billion, or $1.02 per share, in the first quarter ended July 31 from $992 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 70 percent to $7.27 billion.

This is the second quarter to include revenue generated by surgical products maker Covidien Plc, which Medtronic bought in January for nearly $50 billion in an inversion deal that helped reduce its tax bill. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)