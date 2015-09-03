FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Medtronic profit jumps 47 pct
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2015 / 11:35 AM / 2 years ago

Medtronic profit jumps 47 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc reported a 47 percent rise in quarterly adjusted net income, helped by higher sales across all its divisions.

The Dublin-based company’s adjusted profit rose to $1.46 billion, or $1.02 per share, in the first quarter ended July 31 from $992 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 70 percent to $7.27 billion.

This is the second quarter to include revenue generated by surgical products maker Covidien Plc, which Medtronic bought in January for nearly $50 billion in an inversion deal that helped reduce its tax bill. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.