FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Medtronic's quarterly revenue rises 4 pct
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 9 months ago

Medtronic's quarterly revenue rises 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its minimally invasive devices and heart products.

The company's net income rose to $1.11 billion, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 28 from $520 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2gFRNT8)

Net sales rose to $7.35 billion from $7.06 billion. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.