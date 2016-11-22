Medtronic's quarterly revenue rises 4 pct

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its minimally invasive devices and heart products.

The company's net income rose to $1.11 billion, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 28 from $520 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2gFRNT8)

Net sales rose to $7.35 billion from $7.06 billion. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)