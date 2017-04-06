Medtronic emails created binding settlement in IP case - judge

Medtronic PLC cannot back out of a settlement agreement in a patent dispute with Neurovision Medical Products Inc that was finalized via email but never signed by Medtronic, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas granted an emergency motion filed by Neurovision to enforce the email settlement in a case it brought accusing Medtronic's NIM nerve monitoring system of infringing its patents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oOLTiI