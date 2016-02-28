FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Medtronic is a good defensive pick for sector - Barron's
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2016 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

Medtronic is a good defensive pick for sector - Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Medical equipment maker Medtronic Plc is a solid pick in its sector and will likely deliver a smoother ride to earnings growth than competitors, weekly investment newspaper Barron’s reported in its Feb. 29 edition.

Medtronic is growing faster than Johnson & Johnson and has a broader product portfolio and more revenue than Boston Scientific Corp, Barron’s reported.

It also has other possible earnings growth built into its $50 billion acquisition of Covidien, which closed last year. That could enable it to cut costs, consolidate manufacturing and push suppliers for price breaks, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.