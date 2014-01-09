Medtronic hypertension device found ineffective in trial

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Medtronic Inc said its experimental device for treating hypertension was not effective in a clinical trial.

However, the trial met its main safety goal and an independent safety committee concluded that there were no safety concerns in the study.

The device, called the Symplicity renal denervation system, consists of a flexible catheter and a generator that is used to deliver a controlled, low-power energy routine intended to reduce hyper-activation of the sympathetic nervous system.