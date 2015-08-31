Medtronic says trials find gene linked to sudden cardiac death

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Two studies have identified a gene associated with potentially fatal abnormal heart rhythms, device maker Medtronic Plc said on Monday.

The studies evaluated genetic information to identify gene abnormalities that may be associated with heart rhythms that could cause sudden cardiac death, the company said.

Sudden cardiac death (SCD) is an unexpected death caused by the loss of heart function.

The initial trial, which was sponsored by the company, identified a gene associated with SCD in patients using implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), a device used to help treat irregular heartbeats.

A second study, called the ‘Oregon Sudden Unexpected Death’, confirmed the finding in the general population, Medtronic said.

“This research is vital to helping us better understand why some patients are at higher risk of sudden cardiac death, one of the leading causes of death globally,” said Sumeet Chugh, lead investigator for the Oregon study.