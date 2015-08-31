FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Medtronic says trials find gene linked to sudden cardiac death
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Medtronic says trials find gene linked to sudden cardiac death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Two studies have identified a gene associated with potentially fatal abnormal heart rhythms, device maker Medtronic Plc said on Monday.

The studies evaluated genetic information to identify gene abnormalities that may be associated with heart rhythms that could cause sudden cardiac death, the company said.

Sudden cardiac death (SCD) is an unexpected death caused by the loss of heart function.

The initial trial, which was sponsored by the company, identified a gene associated with SCD in patients using implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), a device used to help treat irregular heartbeats.

A second study, called the ‘Oregon Sudden Unexpected Death’, confirmed the finding in the general population, Medtronic said.

“This research is vital to helping us better understand why some patients are at higher risk of sudden cardiac death, one of the leading causes of death globally,” said Sumeet Chugh, lead investigator for the Oregon study.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.