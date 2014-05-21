FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan central bank approves Meezan Bank's purchase of HSBC unit
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Pakistan central bank approves Meezan Bank's purchase of HSBC unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s central bank has given Meezan Bank Ltd approval “in-principle” to purchase the local banking business of HSBC, the sharia-compliant lender said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The statement did not give a price for the deal, which still requires shareholder approval and final consent by the regulator.

The sale is part of a strategy by Europe’s biggest bank to exit from countries where it is unprofitable or lacks scale. HSBC’s Pakistan unit has 10 branches and had assets of about $455 million at the end of 2013.

In contrast, Pakistani lenders are expanding, buoyed by regulatory steps to develop the Islamic banking sector in the world’s second-most populous Muslim nation.

HSBC and Meezan Bank agreed the deal earlier this month, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2014.

There are five full-fledged Islamic banks in Pakistan as well as 14 so-called Islamic windows, where conventional lenders offer Islamic financial services. Several are looking to grow or spin off existing operations while new entrants are also expected. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Matt Smith and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.