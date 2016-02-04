FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MEG Energy's quarterly loss widens
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

MEG Energy's quarterly loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp posted a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by lower oil prices and a strong U.S. dollar.

The company’s net loss widened to C$297.3 million ($217.4 million), or C$1.32 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$150.1 million, or 67 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s operating loss, which excludes most one-time items, was C$140.2 million, compared with a profit of C$8.1 million in the same quarter of 2014. ($1 = 1.37 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.