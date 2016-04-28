FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MEG Energy reports quarterly profit helped by cost cuts
April 28, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

MEG Energy reports quarterly profit helped by cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, as cost cuts helped cushion the impact of a slump in oil prices.

The company reported a net profit of C$131 million ($104 million), or 58 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of C$508 million, or C$2.27 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 37.9 percent to C$290 million. ($1 = 1.2546 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

