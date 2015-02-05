FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MEG Energy reports operating profit on higher bitumen sales
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

MEG Energy reports operating profit on higher bitumen sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported an operating profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by an increase in bitumen sales and higher prices.

The company’s net operating income was C$8 million ($6.4 million), or 8 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of C$33 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to 76 percent to C$615 million.

$1 = 1.2509 Canadian dollars Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary, Anet Josline Pinto and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.