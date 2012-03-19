FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-MEG readies regulatory filing for Surmont project
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-MEG readies regulatory filing for Surmont project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Begins consultations for 120,000 bpd project

* Expects regulatory filing by mid-year

CALGARY, Alberta, March 19 (Reuters) - MEG Energy Corp said on Monday it has begun formal consultations for its planned 120,000 barrel per day Surmont oil sands project in northern Alberta in advance of a regulatory application it plans to file by mid-year.

The company, which is now expanding its 30,000 bpd Christina Lake oil sands project in Alberta with a second 35,000 bpd phase, said its Surmont project will also use steam-assisted gravity drainage technology, where steam is pumped into the ground to liquefy tarry bitumen deposits.

The oil sands are the world’s third largest crude oil storehouse, behind Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, but the largest open to private investment.

The Surmont property is 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of the town of Fort McMurray and near MEG’s existing project.

“Building on our current production base nearby at Christina Lake, Surmont offers several advantages,” Bill McCaffrey, MEG’s chief executive, said in a statement. “We know the area geology well, we have established strong relationships with regional stakeholders, and it is relatively straightforward to link the project into existing pipeline and transportation infrastructure.”

MEG shares were up 2 Canadian cents at C$40.14 late on Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.