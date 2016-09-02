FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mega Financial's new chairman vows reform after New York fine
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Mega Financial's new chairman vows reform after New York fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mega Financial Holding's new chairman said on Friday the state-run bank will strengthen its risk management and look into what had happened that led to its New York branch being fined $180 million for anti-money laundering violations.

"There are lots of doubts about us. We'll do whatever we can to find out what has happened," Michael C. S. Chang said at a handover ceremony.

Chang was appointed by the finance ministry on Thursday, one day after his predecessor Shiu Kuang-si resigned. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
