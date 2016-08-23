FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Taiwan says investigating Mega Financial if it broke local laws, after U.S. fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Taiwanese authorities are investigating whether Mega Financial Holding Co and its banking unit violated local laws after it was fined $180 million by New York authorities for anti-money laundering violations, the island's prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Authorities will be examining documents from Mega Financial and its banking unit as part of the investigation, Chang Chieh-chin, deputy head prosecutor with the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, told Reuters by telephone.

"We are gathering information and will review it to see if there has been any violation of criminal law in Taiwan," Chang said. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

