a year ago
Taiwan prosecutors say question ex-finmin as witness in Mega Financial probe
August 29, 2016

Taiwan prosecutors say question ex-finmin as witness in Mega Financial probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan's prosecutors said they are questioning ex-finance minister Chang Sheng-ford as a witness in connection with an investigation into Mega Financial Holding whose unit was fined $180 million by U.S. authorities for violating anti-money laundering regulations.

"We are talking to him, and we're expecting to let him go later," Chang Chieh-chin, deputy head prosecutor of the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, told Reuters on Monday, adding it was unlikely the former finance minister would be barred today from leaving Taiwan.

Taiwan's financial regulator said last week it will send inspectors to Mega Financial's banking branches in New York and Panama as part of its probe into the state-run bank. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
