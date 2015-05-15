Indonesia property firm Mega Manunggal to raise $79 mln in IPO

JAKARTA, May 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian property and logistic company PT Mega Manunggal Property has set a price range for an initial public offering at 525-600 rupiah per share, the company said in a presentation to potential investors on Friday.

The company is planning to sell 1.71 billion shares, or 30 percent of its enlarged capital, raising as much as 1.03 trillion rupiah ($79 million) in proceeds.