Indonesia property firm Mega Manunggal to raise $79 mln in IPO
May 15, 2015 / 3:41 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia property firm Mega Manunggal to raise $79 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian property and logistic company PT Mega Manunggal Property has set a price range for an initial public offering at 525-600 rupiah per share, the company said in a presentation to potential investors on Friday.

The company is planning to sell 1.71 billion shares, or 30 percent of its enlarged capital, raising as much as 1.03 trillion rupiah ($79 million) in proceeds.

$1 = 13,085.0000 rupiah Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
