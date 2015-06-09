Indonesian property firm Mega Manunggal set to raise $75 mln in IPO

JAKARTA, June 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian property and logistics firm PT Mega Manunggal Property is set to raise 1 trillion rupiah ($75.22 million) from an initial public offering after setting its price near the top of an indicative range.

Mega Manunggal is selling 1.714 billion new shares at 585 rupiah each, according to a filing on the Indonesian Central Securities Depository. Its previous price range was 525-600 rupiah. ($1 = 13,295.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy)