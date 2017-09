Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mega Sonic SA

* Says receives 372,075 euros order from Carrefour Polska Sp. z o.o. for delivery of IT equipment

* Says delivery is to be completed by Sept. 19 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEB1870333] Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)