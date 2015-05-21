FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Jcontentree to buy 50 pct stake in Megabox for $139 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 21, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's Jcontentree to buy 50 pct stake in Megabox for $139 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - South Korean media company Jcontentree Corp said it would buy the 50 percent stake that it does not already own in the country’s third-largest movie theatre chain Megabox Inc for 152 billion won ($139 million).

A shareholding consortium including South Korean pension fund managers such as National Pension Service and a fund managed by Macquarie Group had put up the stake in the theatre chain last year.

Jcontentree expects to finalise the deal on July 31, it said in a regulatory filing. ($1 = 1,092.5100 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Anand Basu)

