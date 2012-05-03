FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Megacable posts 10 pct rise in Q1 profit y/y
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 2:35 AM / 5 years ago

Mexico's Megacable posts 10 pct rise in Q1 profit y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Net income rises to 592 mln pesos

* Revenues rise 10 pct to 2.250 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Megacable, one of Mexico’s largest cable operators, posted on Wednesday a 10 percent annual rise in first quarter profit, supported by new subscribers.

The Guadalajara-based company said net income in the first quarter rose to 592 million pesos ($46 million) from 537 million pesos in the same period last year.

Revenues rose 10 percent to 2.250 billion pesos, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

The company ended the quarter with a 15 percent increase in cable subscribers to nearly 2 million, a 22 percent jump in internet subscribers to 720,162 and 13 percent more telephone clients at 501,491.

