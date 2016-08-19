Taiwan says New York financial regulator fines state-run Mega Financial' s banking unit

TAIPEI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The New York banking branch of state-run Mega Financial Holding has been fined by New York State's financial services department, Taiwan's finance ministry said on Friday.

The New York authorities said in a report in February that the branch had violated banking confidentiality and anti-money laundering regulations in foreign exchange transactions in 2012, according to a ministry statement.

Both sides have agreed on an undisclosed sum as a penalty, the statement said. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Additional reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Editing by Richard Balmforth)