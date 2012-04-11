FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
April 11, 2012 / 7:27 AM / 6 years ago

Russia's Altimo confirms talks over MegaFon ownership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Altimo, the telecoms unit of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa-Group, confirmed on Wednesday it is in talks with other shareholders of MegaFon over the future ownership structure of Russia’s No.2 mobile phone operator.

“We confirm the talks are being held,” Yevgeny Dumalkin, Altimo’s Senior Vice President, told Reuters.

MegaFon’s 44 percent shareholder TeliaSonera earlier on Wednesday confirmed media reports that it was in discussions with billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s AF Telecom and Altimo over the future ownership structure and governance of MegaFon.

Dumalkin declined to provide details of the talks or comment on media reports that MegaFon’s shareholders have returned to the idea of floating its shares on the stock market. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

