MegaFon obtains up to $1.5 bln credit line from Sberbank
#Credit Markets
April 20, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 5 years

MegaFon obtains up to $1.5 bln credit line from Sberbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - MegaFon, Russia’s No.2 mobile phone operator, said on Friday it obtained an up to $1.5 billion credit line from state-controlled lender Sberbank .

While it did not specify the purpose of the credit, sources had said it was seeking financing from Sberbank and VTB to buy 25 percent of its shares from Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa-Group as it prepares for an IPO.

It had also signed a $2 billion syndicated loan with three international lenders on April 17. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

