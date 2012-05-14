FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MegaFon may issue Eurobond to refinance loan - CEO
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

MegaFon may issue Eurobond to refinance loan - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - MegaFon, Russia’s No.2 mobile operator, may issue a Eurobond to refinance the loan it took from Western banks last month, Chief Executive Ivan Tavrin told Reuters on Monday.

“We are in preparations now, we are preparing the prospectus,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

Last month, MegaFon took $4.5 billion in separate loans from Russian and Western lenders to help finance a buyout of Mikhail Fridman’s 25.1 percent stake.

As part of that, MegaFon took out a $2 billion loan for six months from Citibank, BNP Paribas and Barclays, with an option to extend the loan by another six months.

It also obtained a credit line of up to $1.5 billion from state-controlled lender Sberbank, and raised another $1 billion from Gazprombank.

Tavrin added that the timing of Eurobond issue will depend on the decision of MegaFon’s initial public offering. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva, writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)

