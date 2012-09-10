UPDATE 2-MegaFon board backs plan to buy Euroset stake-source

* Deal seen boosting distribution of MegaFon services

* 50 pct stake could be worth $1.25-$1.35 bln

* No regulatory problems seen-analysts

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Mobile phone operator MegaFon , which is preparing a London flotation, on Friday approved a plan to buy a half stake in Russia’s biggest cellphone retailer, a source familiar with the situation said.

The deal for 50 percent of Euroset, which could be worth $1.25-1.35 billion according to media reports, could significantly expand MegaFon’s ability to distribute its services, analysts said.

Euroset, in which MegaFon’s rival Vimpelcom will have the remaining 50 percent stake, has 5,500 stores in Russia and Belarus. MegaFon currently runs 1,750 of its own stores and 2,000 franchisee shops, according to VTB analysts.

Russia’s Vedomosti reported that MegaFon and vehicles of its controlling shareholder Alisher Usmanov will buy a stake of 50 percent of Euroset from businessman Alexander Mamut who has been looking to sell it since last December.

Vedomosti quoted a source as saying that Euroset has recently been valued in total at $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion.

Vimpelcom is expected to increase its stake in Euroset from 49.9 percent to 50 percent, to be on a par with MegaFon, reports said. This would also improve the situation for Vimpelcom, VTB analysts said.

“The set-up (for Vimpelcom) when Mamut owned a controlling stake did not bring the company the full benefit of its stake: sales through Euroset were below expectations,” the VTB note said.

A deal between MegaFon and Euroset would, however, be negative for Russia’s top mobile operator MTS, which would most likely lose Euroset as a distribution network.

Alexander Vengranovich, an analyst at Otkritie in Moscow, said it is not yet clear how MegaFon and Vimpelcom will share and manage the asset together. One option could see them split shops in different regions, he said.

“All the Big Three mobile operators (MTS, MegaFon and Vimpelcom) are developing their retail networks as it gives them control over distribution,” said Vengranovich.

“Massive sales (of SIM cards) are not needed anymore but control over distribution allows you to improve customer loyalty.”

Vengranovich said he did not expect any serious regulatory hurdles.

MegaFon confirmed a board meeting took place on Friday but declined to comment on whether it has approved the deal.

A deal would come at a crucial time for MegaFon, which is preparing for a long-awaited IPO. Last week the company asked its local regulator for permission to list shares in London in an offering that could raise as much as $4 billion.