Russia Megafon to buy stake in retailer Euroset-paper

MOSCOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon, controlled by the country’s richest man Alisher Usmanov, could soon lead cellphone retail sales after buying a stake in Euroset, the Kommersant financial daily said on Tuesday, citing sources.

Euroset co-owner Alexander Mamut has been looking to sell his 50.1 percent stake since last December, and now Megafon and Usmanov’s other vehicle are likely to buy 50 percent of Euroset for $1.25-$1.35 billion, Kommersant said.

Emerging markets telecoms operator Vimpelcom is set to buy the other 0.1 percent, increasing its stake in Euroset to 50 percent.

Megafon was not immediately available for comment, while Euroset declined to comment.