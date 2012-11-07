MegaFon to announce results; may delay IPO again-sources

MOSCOW/LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - MegaFon is due to announce third-quarter results on Thursday, sources said, moving a step closer to a planned listing, but it may still not have everything in place to complete the sale this year.

The Russian mobile operator plans to raise around $2 billion from an initial public offering (IPO) this year, but several sources familiar with the matter said it may still have to delay the sale until next year if it does not get the green light from UK regulators soon.

The IPO has still to be signed off on by British regulatory authority UKLA, the sources said. The UKLA approves a prospectus when it is satisfied that a company has met listing criteria.

Any delay would be the second for MegaFon, majority-owned by Russia’s richest man Alisher Usmanov, which announced plans for the offering in early October but later said it would put off launching a roadshow until after releasing its third-quarter results.

Those results are expected on Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter said.

“Our intention is to complete an IPO this year,” a spokesman for MegaFon said, declining further comment.

One source put a 60 percent probability on an IPO being kicked off within the next 10 days. Three other sources also said the IPO ran the risk of being delayed to next year. The IPO may run up against a timetable issue in marketing to investors with the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and Christmas, sources said.