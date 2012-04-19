MegaFon may float 20 pct stake, raise $4 bln-sources

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - MegaFon, Russia’s No.2 mobile phone firm, may float a stake of up to 20 percent, worth $4 billion, on the London Stock Exchange in the second half of 2012, banking and industry sources said on Thursday.

The deal would be contingent on completing a reorganisation of the company’s ownership, in which billionaire Mikhail Fridman is expected to sell his 25.1 percent stake back to the company.

MegaFon this week took out a $2 billion bridging loan from three Western banks in an indication that a deal is now close, a banking source familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding it was “definitely difficult to deny” that a deal was close.

Assuming the shares are cancelled, control would then pass to Alisher Usmanov, Russia’s richest man. Nordic telecoms operator Teliasonera would seek to monetise part of its MegaFon stake through the IPO, the source added.

The banking source and an industry source said the IPO would likely value MegaFon at $20 billion - a slight premium to its listed peers MTS and Vimpelcom. Another banker said the IPO was likely to be held in London.

Representatives for Usmanov, Teliasonera and Fridman declined comment. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Maria Kiselyova; Additional reporting by Kylie MacLennan)