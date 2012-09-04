FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Russia's MegaFon seeks permission for London listing
September 4, 2012 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Russia's MegaFon seeks permission for London listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects MegaFon Russian ranking in paragraph 1 to second-largest, not leading)

MOSCOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - MegaFon, Russia’s second-largest mobile phone operator, has submitted a request to the national markets regulator for permission to list proxy shares in London, bringing it a step closer to a major initial public offering.

MegaFon, in which Russia’s richest man Alisher Usmanov took control in a complex deal in April, had been eyeing the float of a 20 percent stake which could be worth as much as $4 billion, sources familiar with the matter said at the time.

Nordic telecoms firm Teliasonera is a minority shareholder in MegaFon, whose filing was published on Tuesday. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

