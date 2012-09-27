FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MegaFon receives Russian green light for London IPO
September 27, 2012 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

MegaFon receives Russian green light for London IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - MegaFon, Russia’s second-largest mobile phone operator, has received regulatory approval to list shares in London, edging closer to its long-awaited initial public offering that could raise $3 billion.

The company, in which Russia’s richest man Alisher Usmanov took control in a complex deal in April, earlier this month asked the local markets regulator to allow it to list 123.38 million shares, or 19.9 percent of its shares outstanding.

FSFR, the watchdog, said on Thursday it granted MegaFon permission to list no more than 20 percent of shares outside Russia.

Analysts estimate that the IPO could raise at least $3 billion for Nordic co-owner TeliaSonera, which is expected to offer a 10.5 percent stake, and MegaFon itself, which would sell 9.4 percent of treasury shares.

