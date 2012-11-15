FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MegaFon sets IPO price range to raise at least $1.7 bln
November 15, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

MegaFon sets IPO price range to raise at least $1.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s No. 2 mobile phone operator MegaFon said on Thursday it aims to raise at least $1.69 billion as it announced a $20 to $25 a share price range and started a roadshow for its initial public offering in London and Moscow.

The range values the company at $11.2 billion to $14 billion, MegaFon said in a statement.

Sources previously said the IPO is expected to take place in late November or early December and raise around $2 billion chiefly for selling shareholder TeliaSonera.

