FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MegaFon shares fall below offer price in early trading
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 28, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

MegaFon shares fall below offer price in early trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Shares of MegaFon fell below their offer price in the first minutes of trading in London, after Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator priced its initial public offering at the bottom of its guided range.

Controlled by Russia’s richest man Alisher Usmanov, MegaFon is selling global depositary receipts (GDRs) in London and Moscow in an IPO which is raising $1.7 billion.

The IPO at $20 per GDR is at the bottom of a $20-$25 share range and values MegaFon at $11.1 billion. Shares fell to $19.75 in the first few minutes of trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.