Russia's MegaFon gets $1 bln loan from Gazprombank
#Credit Markets
April 20, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's MegaFon gets $1 bln loan from Gazprombank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon has secured a loan from Gazprombank for a total of $1 billion, the Russian lender said on Friday.

The five-year loan consists of two 15 billion rouble ($507.94 million) tranches, and brings total borrowing agreed by MegaFon this week to $4.5 billion.

The company is expected to use the debt to buy back a part of the 25.1 percent stake of its shares from oligarch Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa-Group, as a prelude to a $4 billion initial public offering later this year. ($1 = 29.5313 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

